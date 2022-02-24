More U.S. states lift mask mandates as COVID-19 infections plummet from pandemic high

New Omicron infections in the country have plummeted 90 percent from a pandemic high in a little over a month, according to a report of CNBC.

As the nation recovers from the unprecedented wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant, states across the country have begun rolling out plans to deal with the coronavirus as a persistent but manageable risk in the future.

California unveiled a first-in-the-nation plan last week to move past the crisis phase of the pandemic and deal with the virus as an ongoing manageable risk. Governor Gavin Newsom said California had to learn to live with the virus, using the tools developed over the past two years to prepare as much as possible for an uncertain future.

The state allowed its universal indoor-mask mandate to expire on Feb. 15. Masks will still be required indoors for people who are not vaccinated.

Like California, some states have ended universal indoor and outdoor masking mandates, while others have lifted statewide face covering requirements for schools.

But the CDC continues to urge mask use as a means to reduce transmission of the coronavirus.

"The push to let people remove their masks highlights the patchwork nature of health protocols, which have been applied inconsistently since the pandemic began in the United States in early 2020," said a New York Times report.