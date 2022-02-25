Zelensky: Ukraine 'left alone' to defend against Russian invasion

In a late-night speech on February 24 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, European leaders were afraid to lay out the path for Ukraine's NATO membership.

" Today, I have asked 27 European leaders whether Ukraine will be in NATO. I have asked directly - everyone is afraid, no one answers. But we are not afraid, we are not afraid of anything. We are not

afraid to defend our country, we are not afraid of Russia, we are not afraid to talk to Russia, we are not afraid to talk about anything, about security guarantees for our country, we are not afraid of

talking about neutrality, we are not NATO members at the moment. But what guarantees will we get? And most importantly which countries will give us those guarantees? " he said