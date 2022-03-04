Ukraine crisis may increase global chip woes

The Ukraine crisis may exacerbate the global chip shortage, as Ukraine and Russia are an important part of semiconductor supply chains.

Russia produces 35 percent of palladium and Ukraine makes more than 90 percent of the world's supply of neon gas, according to estimates from consulting firm Techcet. Both materials are critical to semiconductor manufacturing.

Neon gas is used to power the lasers that etch patterns into computer chips, while palladium is used in sensors and memory, among other applications.

The Ukraine crisis comes as the semiconductor industry has already endured more than a year of a worldwide shortage of chips, which has hurt a wide range of industrial sectors, with carmakers hit particularly hard.

Companies have suffered from higher costs of materials and lengthy delivery times for equipment and materials due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House has warned chipmakers of a supply shortage and asked them to diversify their supply chains in case Russia retaliates against US export curbs by blocking access to key materials, Reuters reported.

If the conflict escalates, Techcet said, it's possible that neon exports from Ukraine would be affected and Russia could use its palladium exports as leverage against trade sanctions.