[South Korea] Early voting starts for 20th presidential election

Early voting started for the 20th presidential election on Friday, with candidates and political heavyweights casting their votes to encourage more voters to participate.



The National Election Commission on Friday opened early voting at 3,552 polling stations across the country, and eyes are on how high the turnout would be in the continued dead heat race between the two main candidates.



Polling stations will open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. COVID-19 patients and those under self-quarantine are allowed to cast their ballots early if they arrive at a polling station between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.



By 1 p.m., the turnout for early voting reached 8.75 percent, or close to 3.87 million voters, out of the 44.2 million who are eligible. It is the highest-ever figure recorded for any elections in the same time slot.



Presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea cast his vote in Jung-gu, central Seoul, telling reporters that he will win and “firmly open the path of unity, economy and peace.”



Lee is believed to have chosen the area near Gwanghwamun Square to appeal to voters that he will uphold the spirit of the candlelight demonstrations held in South Korea until 2017 to denounce former President Park Geun-hye and eventually led to her impeachment.