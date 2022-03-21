China, other developing countries hold similar positions on European situation

"First, it is widely believed that when addressing regional and international hotspot issues, war and sanctions are not the only options, and dialogue and negotiation is the fundamental way out," said Wang, adding that the current circumstances make it more important to stick to this direction.

"Second, the momentum of world economic recovery should not be disrupted," said Wang, adding that in the context of the ongoing pandemic, escalating unilateral sanctions will fracture the global industrial and supply chains and hurt the livelihood of people of all countries, who have no responsibility for paying for geopolitical conflicts and major-country competition.

Third, all countries have the right to independently decide their external policies, and should not be forced to choose sides, Wang said.

He added that when dealing with complex issues and divergent views, one should not opt for the simplistic approach of "friend or foe" and "black or white." It is particularly important to resist the Cold War mentality and oppose bloc confrontation.

"Fourth, the sovereign independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected at all times. This principle applies to all countries and regions. There should be no exception, still less double standards," Wang said.

During the press conference, Wang also put forward China's position on Africa-related issues.

Noting the ongoing Ukraine crisis, Wang stressed that the world is very big and there are many problems. The African continent, in particular, should not be forgotten and should no longer be marginalized, still less a victim.

"The more turbulent the international situation is, the more we must pay attention to the voice of African countries and increase our support and assistance to Africa," he said.

Wang said as a good brother of African countries, China will continue to stand with Africa, firmly support Africa in maintaining peace and security, firmly support Africa in achieving economic recovery, firmly support Africa in defending its legitimate rights and interests, and make due contributions to Africa's independence and sustainable development.