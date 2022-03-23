Ukraine sunflower oil scarcity in Spain: a headache , an opportunity

Javier Alvarez, owner of a small Madrid-based cafeteria specializing in churros, deep-fried dough traditionally consumed in Spain at breakfast, says rising prices mean his business is no longer profitable.

“A year ago we used to buy oil at 0.80 cents (euro) per litre and now it is 2.60 euros per litre, it has increased more than 300 per cent. This (war) was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” he said, adding prices of flour have also risen.

Sunflower oil from Ukraine represents around 40% - or 400,000 tonnes - of the total Spain imports to supplement the 300,000 tonnes it produces in the country.

The crisis, however, also is an opportunity for producers of one of the nation's best-known exports: olive oil.