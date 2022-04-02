Mon, April 11, 2022

international

Japan’s Shimadzu working to develop 3D-printed meat

Kyoto-based precision instrument maker Shimadzu Corp. is planning to use 3D printing technology to produce cultured meat, which is meat made by artificially growing animal cells, in cooperation with Osaka University and Tokyo-based consultant company Sigmaxyz Inc.

According to Shimadzu’s announcement on Monday, the companies and the university are working to develop an automated machine to produce cultured meat without relying on livestock. The machine is expected to make it possible to reproduce the structure of meat by assembling cells using a 3D printer. They are hoping to be able to serve the 3D-printed meat at the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025.

The project will use tissues such as muscle, fat and blood vessels, made with Osaka University’s 3D-printing technology, to reproduce structures similar to real meat by bundling them into fibers. It can also reproduce marbled meat, improving texture and taste.

Shimadzu plans to build a production line that will use 3D printing technology as part of a process to automatically grow cells into fiber structure and then have a machine gauge the taste and texture. The company is considering applying the technology to other fields in the future, such as regenerative medicine and drug development.

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Related News

Published : April 02, 2022

By : The Japan News

Related News

Panasonic to open smart town soon

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Thousands of Party members disciplined over corruption

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Hong Kong set to detail easing of COVID-19 curbs as cases drop

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Indonesia braces for higher inflation and slowdown in economic recovery

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Latest News

Thailand reign supreme in Southeast Asia with 16th futsal title

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Suvarnabhumi Airport offers free parking during long Songkran holiday

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Thai stock market under pressure as Fed tightening squeezes foreign inflows

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Baht bucks downward trend, strengthens against dollar

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.