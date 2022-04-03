Bidens help commission newest nuclear-powered submarine

"This latest ship to carry the USS Delaware is part of a... long tradition of serving our nation, and proudly advancing our nation's security," Biden said.
The vessel, which was completed in 2020, was officially commissioned at sea -- due to pandemic-related concerns about large gatherings, Delaware Public Media reported. Its commissioning was the first-ever at-sea commissioning.
The 337-foot submarine is operated by a team of 134 Naval personnel, according to the Cape Gazette.
Published : April 03, 2022
By : Reuters
