Afghanistan must not be excluded from international community: Wang Yi

Wang made the remarks at a press conference after chairing the third foreign ministers' meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan and the first foreign ministers' meeting between the Afghan interim government and its neighboring countries in Tunxi, East China's Anhui province.

Wang said diplomatic recognition is a major concern of the Afghan interim government and a common concern of the international community, stressing that Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community.

China has observed that the Afghan interim government has made significant efforts and achieved certain results in maintaining stability and state governance since its establishment, Wang said, adding that the Afghan side has demonstrated its determination to achieve development, expressed its willingness to gain more understanding and support from its neighbors and the international community, and showed a positive attitude toward foreign exchanges.