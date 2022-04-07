China files more patents in Europe than ever before

Patent applications originating from China at the European Patent Office, which is also known as EPO, grew by 24 percent in 2021, which was the fastest growth rate among the 30 leading patent-filing countries, and five times more than the average growth rate at the EPO.

According to the latest listing, the EPO Patent Index 2021, Chinese companies and inventors filed 16,665 European patent applications last year, marking another new record despite disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increase of 3,229 patent applications from Chinese companies over the total from the previous year made 2021 the busiest for Chinese applications so far.

Ten years ago, the total number of patent applications from China at the EPO was only 3,751, meaning they more than quadrupled in the past decade, the EPO data suggested.

The EPO received 188,600 total applications in 2021, up 4.5 percent after a slight decrease in 2020 of 0.7 percent.

Digital communication and computer technology were the areas that saw the strongest growth, demonstrating the digital transformation that is happening, followed by strong increases in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, underlining the high levels of innovation in vaccines and other areas of healthcare.

Antonio Campinos, president of the EPO, said: "The strong demand for patents last year shows that innovation has remained robust. It highlights the creativity and resilience of innovators in Europe and worldwide. They have filed higher numbers of patent applications and the strong growth in digital technologies provides compelling evidence of the digital transformation taking place across all sectors and industries."