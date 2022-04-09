Coronavirus cases rising in regional areas, stoking fears of a resurgence in Japan

The virus is spreading in areas where cases peaked at low levels in the latest wave of the pandemic as fewer people had acquired immunity, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry’s advisory panel.

However, cases in Tokyo and Osaka have remained almost unchanged, indicating regional differences in the pandemic situation.

Data indicates the infection situation in major metropolitan areas is relatively under control, with coronavirus cases at less than half the levels at the peak of the latest wave.

In the seven-day period through Tuesday, cases rose 1.04 times in Tokyo from the previous week, and 0.97 times in Osaka and Aichi prefectures, according to the ministry.

However, weekly cases increased 1.68 times in Miyazaki Prefecture, 1.42 times in Shimane Prefecture and 1.39 times in Oita Prefecture, all of which have much smaller populations than the country’s major urban areas.

In addition, record-high coronavirus cases have been logged this month in Akita, Iwate, Fukushima, Niigata, Nagano, Ehime and Miyazaki prefectures.