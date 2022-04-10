Lee: I'm on a historic mission to take Hong Kong forward

If elected, he said he would focus on three main areas – solving Hong Kong’s various deep-rooted issues based on a results-oriented approach; increasing the overall competitiveness of Hong Kong; and creating a firm foundation for the city’s development.



To achieve what he has envisioned for the city requires the joint efforts of all sectors of the community, Lee urged.

Describing himself as the “conductor” of his team, he said he would ensure that each member will be able to leverage his or her strengths to create the synergy effect of “one-plus-one is greater than two”.

Tam Yiu-Chung, Hong Kong’s representative on the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress – the nation’s top legislature – has been appointed as the director of Lee’s campaign team.

Lee indicated his intention to run for chief executive when he tendered his resignation as chief secretary for administration on Wednesday. His resignation was approved by the State Council the following day.



Lee, 64, had served in various positions during his 45 years in the Hong Kong civil service. He joined the police force as a probationary inspector in 1977 and rose through the ranks to become deputy police commissioner in 2010. Lee was appointed secretary for security in 2017 and promoted to chief secretary in June last year.

Nominations for the chief executive race began on Sunday and will end on April 16. Aspiring candidates have to submit their applications personally to returning officers before 5 pm on April 14, ahead of the Easter holiday break which starts on April 15.

Eligible candidates need to be nominated by at least 188 members of the 1,500-strong Election Committee. Nominations will also have to come from all five sectors of the committee, with at least 15 nominations from each sector.

Any candidate with a simple majority vote from all the EC members will win the election, according to the SAR’S improved electoral system.

The chief executive will be elected by secret ballot on a one-person-one-vote basis.