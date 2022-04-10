Voting starts in French presidential election's first round

Capucine Blond should vote on Sunday in her first presidential election but the disconnect the French teenager feels with the ruling elite is so great that she has decided there is no point. Blond, 18, who earns 500 euros per month working on a short-term contract at her town hall, said she doubted any of the candidates would improve her job prospects to the point where she could afford to move out of her mother's house.

"For me, politics, politicians, all of that, it's always debates that aren't constructive because no one is listening to one another and it never leads to anything," said Blond, who lives in the northern city of Arras.

Turnout rates in French elections have been on a downwards trend since the 1980s. In 2017, more than a fifth of French voters sat out at least one round, Interior Ministry data shows. A disproportionate number of them were youngsters, according to the official INSEE statistics office.

Ipsos forecast that nearly a third of voters may sit out this month's election. That would be a record for a presidential vote in France and exceed the number voting for any candidate.

Drama graduate Louis Labarthette, 25, voted for Macron in 2017 to keep Le Pen out of power but said he felt let down by the former investment banker's results over his five-year term.

"(Macron) was disappointing during his mandate. So, the spark of hope we had five years ago has disappeared," he said, speaking to Reuters in his home in the wealthy suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt.

Bucking the trend, Alioune Kebe, 25, while speaking to 'A Vote' volunteers checking that he is registered to vote, said he never felt the inclination to cast his ballot but said he felt motivated to go to the polls this time around.

"The best solution (to our problems) is to vote and not to abstain too much, because otherwise, we could never change the situation," adding that he is voting for far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

The presidential race appears set to be a re-run of the 2017 duel between incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen.

Twelve candidates are running for president. Among them are two far-right candidates, a communist, a hard-left veteran and contenders from the beleaguered mainstream centre-right and centre-left parties.