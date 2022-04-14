U.S. CDC extends transportation mask order on rise of COVID-19 cases

"In order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity, the CDC order will remain in place at this time," the agency said in a statement.

The CDC cited the spread of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant in its decision to extend the mask requirement. The subvariant now makes up more than 85 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The mask order, which was set to expire on April 18, will run through May 3.