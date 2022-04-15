The results of these activities may be used for the creation of hostile biological conditions not only in Russia but in the entire area of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, as well as in Eastern European countries such as Belarus, Moldova and Poland, Kirillov said.

The official also revealed that from 2019 to 2021, American scientists at a laboratory in the town of Merefa (the Kharkiv Region) conducted trials of these extremely hazardous samples on patients at the Clinical Psychiatric Hospital No. 3 in the city of Kharkiv.

Individuals with mental disorders were selected for tests based on their age, ethnicity and immune status, and special forms were recording the results of the round-the-clock monitoring of the patients' conditions. Information was not included in the hospital's database, and the staff of the medical facility signed a non-disclosure statement.