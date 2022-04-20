Japan eases rules for displaced Ukrainians’ pets

In Japan, dogs and cats from overseas must be isolated at animal quarantine stations for up to 180 days under the Rabies Prevention Law.

Under the ministry’s special measure, however, pets from Ukraine can be kept outside the station as long as they are implanted with microchips for identification and are certified to have received two doses of rabies vaccine, the ministry said.

It decided to grant the special treatment to displaced Ukrainians on the grounds that they are not in a situation to be aware of the Japanese quarantine system in advance. Five dogs had arrived in Japan from Ukraine as of Monday.

The Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry has sent a notice to education boards and universities nationwide to proactively accept children evacuating from Ukraine if they wish to go to school in Japan and to deal with them appropriately.

The notice says, “Many people are expected to be evacuated from Ukraine in the future,” and kindergarten, elementary, junior high and high schools as well as universities are urged to exercise flexibility to accept them.

The ministry also asked schools to provide Japanese language lessons and give support while paying close attention to the emotional state of children who are “in a difficult situation.”