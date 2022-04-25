Lifelike "child" robot helps train pediatric dentists in Japan

Director of Tmsuk's engineering division Yusuke Ishii said the robot was developed due to the lack of clinical dental training to treat children.

"It is difficult to get experience in pediatric dentistry because there are no opportunities to practise. In addition, there is the risk that children will move wildly because with children when their medical condition suddenly worsens, it's hard for them to express that situation. So it is necessary to have the experience and knowledge to monitor and treat the patients," Ishii told Reuters.

Currently, at a hefty price tag of about 25 million Japanese yen ($195,000), Tmsuk hopes to develop the hyper-realistic robot further such that people from other childcare industries such as paediatricians and elementary school teachers would be able to use it for other emergency situation training.