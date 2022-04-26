Wed, May 04, 2022

international

Security cooperation between China, Solomon Islands within sovereignty of two countries: spokesperson

BEIJING - The security cooperation between China and Solomon Islands is based on equality and mutual benefits. It is within the sovereignty of the two countries and consistent with the international law and international customary practice, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comment at a press briefing after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a Chinese military base in the Solomon Islands would be a red line for his government.

Wang pointed out that the cooperation is open, transparent, legitimate, lawful and irreproachable. "The speculation that China will build a military base in the Solomon Islands is pure disinformation fabricated by a handful of people who harbor ulterior motives."

The United States and Australian accuse the framework agreement on security cooperation between China and Solomon Islands of not being transparent. However, it is the AUKUS security partnership that is neither open nor transparent, Wang said.

"When will the United States and Australia invite South Pacific island countries and other regional countries to review AUKUS cooperation? The United States claims that China's military presence will cause grave concerns. If we follow this logic, the nearly 800 military bases in 80 countries and regions across the world run by the United States have long been of major concern for the world. When will the United States shut down those bases?" The spokesperson asked.

Island countries in the South Pacific are independent and sovereign states, not a backyard of the United States or Australia, said Wang, adding that their attempt to revive the Monroe Doctrine in the South Pacific region will get no support and lead to nowhere.

Nation Thailnad
