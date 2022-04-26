Vietnam, China hold seventh Border Defence Friendship Exchange to boost solidarity and cooperation

In the morning, the Việt Nam People's Army delegation led by General Giang began exchange activities in Longzhou, with the welcome ceremony for the delegation chaired by Sen. Lieut. Gen. Wei at Shuikou International Border Gate.

The delegation painted a milestone and planted a friendship tree at the border gate before talks at the county’s Convention Centre.

Gen. Giang affirmed that the Party, State, Government and People's Army of Việt Nam always attach great importance to consolidating its traditional friendship and promoting its Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China, considering this as one of the top priorities in Việt Nam’s foreign policy.

Giang also thanked the Chinese Government for the donations of COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies to Việt Nam.

The Chinese Defence Minister said that the seventh friendship exchange, taking place amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrates the important common perception between the two Parties, States and armies; and shows the high respect to each other.

He expressed his belief that these activities will further strengthen the China-Việt Nam friendship and solidarity, political trust and practical cooperation, and make them work together in building a peaceful and stable border, so as to bring happiness to both peoples.