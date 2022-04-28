Singapore ranked No. 6 globally for having most number of exposed databases

Some of the databases found could be publicly accessed without even needing a username and password.

In other cases, the databases might be protected by passwords. But Mr Bobak said passwords alone are not enough as they can be breached using lists of stolen passwords or simply "brute forced" - using software to guess the passwords by trial and error.

In Singapore, the number of exposed databases discovered grew fairly regularly, at around 1,500 databases every three months after the first quarter of last year.

There were 1,239 exposed databases discovered in the first quarter of last year. By the fourth quarter of 2021, the figure had grown to 5,882. The number jumped by almost 2,000 to hit 7,873 in the first quarter of this year.

Mr Bobak said that as more organisations go ahead with their digital transformation plans, there are more and more Internet-facing services and devices every day.

"Corporate networks keep getting more complex and extended. This leads to an increase in the total number of misconfigured databases," he said.

The main cause of not configuring databases properly here is likely human error and a failure to follow cyber-security practices.

"Information technology infrastructure is growing in both size and complexity for businesses in virtually all industries, so it's challenging to make sure everything is properly configured and secured," said Mr Bobak, noting that simple errors can lead to misconfigurations and thus exposed databases.

In Singapore, the average time it took to patch an exposed database in the first quarter of 2021 was 160 days, compared with 170.2 days globally.

It then hovered between 125 and 135 days for the next three quarters, compared with between 112 and 147 days globally.

Mr Bobak said a number of factors could contribute to the variations in the time needed to fix databases here.

The accelerating pace of digitalisation could mean firms had more assets to manage. Cyber-security teams may also be facing skill shortages and limited budgets, even as their workloads increase, with the pandemic disrupting workplaces and business processes, he said.

Group-IB said discovering issues with high-risk digital assets like databases in a timely manner is key because cyber criminals are quick in spotting opportunities to steal sensitive information or creep further into a network they have infiltrated.

The talent shortage here might not be as great as in other countries. AiSP’s Mr Tan said that there is one certified information security professional for every 2,000 people in Singapore.



Compared with another advanced digital economy like Australia, there is one such professional for every 8,000 people.

To help prevent database exposure while organisations' networks grow, Mr Bobak said it was important for them to have a complete and updated list of their digital assets, as well as use tools to help manage them.

They should also use internal virtual private networks so that servers with databases can be hidden from the Internet.

Workers should not be allowed to use a system's original log-in details, or use "admin" as the username and password. They should use strong passwords, like those at least 12 characters long. Additional ways to verify a user's identity should be in place too.

By Kenny Chee

