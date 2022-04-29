'I'm not afraid', says ex-Gazprombank executive who defected to Ukraine

Volobuev was born in Okhtyrka in Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy where Russian forces poured into it in late February.

"I came here to defend my motherland because the war started (in places) like my hometown Okhtyrka - it was one of the first cities to be hit by bombing," he said.

He arrived in Ukraine on March 2 and declared at the border that he wanted to join Ukraine's territorial defence force, he said.

"They said we have enough of our own (people) with military experience," he said, adding he hopes to find a way to fight for Ukraine.

He declined to elaborate on how he left Russia and managed to get to Kyiv. Checkpoints have been set up across Ukraine during the war and it is difficult, if not almost impossible, to move around easily with Russian documents.