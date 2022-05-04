Sun, May 22, 2022

international

Japan, Thai agree on defense transfers

BANGKOK — Japan and Thailand have signed an agreement that enables Japan to export defense equipment and transfer defense technology to Thailand, with the aim of strengthening their security cooperation amid China’s increasing presence.

The agreement was reached Monday during a summit between visiting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Thai prime minister’s office in Bangkok. Both prime ministers attended the signing ceremony.

“[The agreement] is a major step forward in expanding bilateral security cooperation,” Kishida said at a joint press conference after the summit. Prayut expressed hope, saying the defense pact will “help promote Japanese investment in the Thai defense industry.”

The agreement is apparently aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the defense sector, with China’s growing hegemony in mind. Japan and Thailand will promote discussions on exports of specific defense equipment.

Japan has concluded a similar agreement with 11 other countries, including the United States, Britain and Australia. Thailand is this year’s chair for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

Regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kishida and Prayut confirmed during their talks that they would not accept the violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and unilateral change in the status quo by force in any region. They agreed to oppose threats by mass destruction weapons and their use.

The two leaders also confirmed their close cooperation in dealing with China, which has been heightening its maritime advances in the South China Sea.

By Ryuichi Sato and Tomoko Tsuda / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writers

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Rohingyas sneaking into Bangladesh from India now

Published : May 22, 2022

Malay, not Bahasa Malaysia for Asean use, says Malaysia PM

Published : May 22, 2022

Yoon, Biden agree to strengthen comprehensive strategic alliance

Published : May 22, 2022

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese claims victory in Australian election

Published : May 22, 2022

Australian PM Morrison concedes defeat in election

Published : May 22, 2022

Published : May 04, 2022

By : The Japan News

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart promises to make Bangkok ‘shine like a diamond’ again

Published : May 22, 2022

Suchatvee concedes defeat, hopes Chadchart can ease Bangkok’s floods

Published : May 22, 2022

Chadchart streaking ahead in count as rivals concede defeat

Published : May 22, 2022

Poramet Ngampichet leads vote count for Pattaya mayor poll

Published : May 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.