Sun, May 22, 2022

international

Myanmar makes Myancopharm Covid vaccine available

The Covid-19 vaccine named Myancopharm produced in Myanmar is now available for everyone including children aged 5 and pregnant women.

The vaccine is being produced by the Ministry of Industry in collaboration with Sinopharm China National Biotec Group (Sinopharm CNBG) of the People’s Republic of China.

It is safe for vaccinating children aged 5 and above as well as expectant mothers.

The Myancopharm vaccine started administering at Zabuthiri Hospital (50-bed) in Nay Pyi Taw on May 4 morning, according to the Ministry of Health.

 The Ministry of Health received 600,000 doses of Myancopharm vaccine on April 29 and 400,000 more on April 30 from the Ministry of Industry under a ready to fill (RTF) system.  

It can also be administered to those aged 18 and above as booster doses.

Myanmar has vaccinated 30.78 million of people against Covid-19.

