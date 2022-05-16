A day in the life of a construction worker amid India's heatwave

Life at a building site is laborious and hard enough, but 29-year-old Tundre now has to contend with an unprecedented heatwave and record high temperatures.

"There is too much heat and if we don't work, what will we eat? For a few days, we work and then we sit idle for a few days because of tiredness and heat," Tundre said.

Temperatures in New Delhi have touched 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) this year, often causing Tundre, and his wife Lata, who works at the same construction site, to fall sick. That in turn means they lose income.

"Because of the heat, sometimes I don't go to work. I take days off. Many times I fall sick from dehydration and then require glucose bottles [intravenous fluids],” Lata said while standing outside their house, a temporary shanty with a tin roof.

Scientists have linked the early onset of an intense summer to climate change, and say more than a billion people in India and neighbouring Pakistan were in some way at risk from the extreme heat.