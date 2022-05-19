"The devil I know or the devil I don't know": Australians split on election choice

Adding to cautious instincts on both sides ahead of the election, leaders are leery of spooking voters with talk of major policy shifts at a time when pandemic, war, inflation, climate change, and an increasingly assertive China have left voters keen for reassuring voices.

Paul Georgiou, co-owner of Bondi Surf Seafoods, said Morrison had his vote, believing he handled the COVID pandemic better than what Albanese could have done.

"Should I keep the devil I know or the devil I don't know and I think I'm going to go with the devil I know," he told Reuters.

Among criticisms of Morrison in his time in office since August 2018 have been his handling of bushfires that killed 24 people and left thousands homeless. He took a family holiday to Hawaii in December 2019 during the crisis, for which he apologised.

His popularity recovered briefly as COVID-19 hit but resumed its slide from mid-2020, Newspoll shows, due to his responses to shortfalls of COVID-19 vaccines and then rapid antigen tests, as well as allegations of sexual abuse and discrimination against women in parliament.