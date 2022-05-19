South Korea to join US-led economic initiative

South Korea will join IPEF, a US-led economic initiative, as a founding member, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

The decision appears likely to put further pressure on Seoul to choose a side in the US-China rivalry, with Beijing already expressing opposition to South Korea’s entry.

President Yoon Suk-yeol will be participating in the launching ceremony of the initiative via video call, as the event is planned to take place in Tokyo on May 24, according to the presidential office.

Yoon is preparing to make an official announcement about Korea’s participation and openly endorse the initiative during his summit with US President Joe Biden, who is set to travel to Seoul and Tokyo this weekend.

The IPEF was first introduced when Biden proposed it at the East Asia Summit last October.