Malaysian-born, US-based aviation engineer's paper plane breaks World Record

Currently based in Kansas, the United States, Chee, 24, has put Malaysia on the world map by earning a Guinness World Record (GWR) in the "Farthest flight by a paper aircraft” category.

His paper plane design flew 77.134m, beating the previous record of 69.14m held by Americans John Collins and Joe Ayoob in 2012.

“It feels long overdue to put Malaysia in the GWR. It’s no moonshot but I represent Malaysia to the best of my ability. It’s definitely not going to be my last,” said Chee in an email interview recently.

Asked if he had ever expected to break the GWR, he said: “Yes, I did. Back in 2019, I tested my design in an aeroplane hangar and I hit approximately 90% of the 2012 record distance on the first day alone. So I knew it was within reach with a bit more refinement.”

Chee, a design engineer with Airbus, teamed up with his South Korean buddies Kim Kyu Tae and Shin Moo Joon to tackle the challenge. The trio achieved their incredible distance in Daegu, Gyeongsangbuk-do in South Korea on April 16.