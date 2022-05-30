Baristas and librarians: Singapore’s robot pick up slack amid labour crunch

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower told Reuters that "some industries were experiencing personnel shortages due to Covid-related restrictions on the inflow of foreign manpower". From December 2019 to September 2021, it said non-resident employment declined by 235,700 for the country of around 5.6 million people.

Singapore is highly reliant on the foreign workforce to staff many jobs, especially in the services, hospitality and construction industries, and the ministry said Covid-19 has "accelerated the pace of technology adoption and automation" by businesses to meet this manpower shortage.

At a construction site on the holiday island of Sentosa, robot dog “Spot” -- built by Boston Dynamics – was prodding its way through mud and gravel until it came to a stop. It then began running a scan to check on the progress of the construction, with the report being fed back live to construction firm Gammon’s control room.

“There is (a labour shortage), especially during the Covid period we felt that," said Gammon’s General Manager Michael O’Connell. “I think things have still not got back to pre-Covid, and I don't think they ever will, so replacing the need for manpower on-site with an autonomous solution is gaining real traction in the industry."

O’Connell added that the company can now afford to only send one employee to monitor and deploy the robot, instead of sending two workers previously to do the same scans manually. The construction sector employs some 300,000 foreign workers and struggled during the pandemic as many migrant workers were unable to enter the country.