Shanghai action plan aims to speed up economic recovery

Under the plan, comprising 50 policies and measures, the city's approval system for resumption of production would be abandoned starting June 1, Shanghai deputy mayor Wu Qing told a press conference.

At the same time, the city will promote resumption of work in all sectors by expanding the scope of subsidies for enterprises' epidemic prevention and disinfection, stabilising industrial and supply chains in the Yangtze River Delta, and streamlining domestic and international logistics and transportation channels.

The city will reduce rent, property tax and urban land use tax for qualified enterprises. It will also grant water, electricity and natural gas fee subsidies to non-resident users.

According to the plan, measures will also be adopted to invite foreign capital, encourage consumption, and expand investment.