Gov’t protests China’s fishing ban extending to PH waters

In a diplomatic note dated May 30, the DFA conveyed its protest to the moratorium, which runs from May 1 to Aug. 16, and covers areas in the West Philippine Sea over which the Philippines has “sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction.”

It said the ban did not exempt areas within the Philippines’ EEZ or limit it to Chinese vessels.

China’s annual summer fishing prohibition covers waters down to the 12th parallel of the South China Sea, including the Paracel Islands near Vietnam and Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal near the Philippines. Both areas have become disputed waters because of China’s territory-grabbing activities.

Manila filed and won a case against Beijing at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands after China seized control of Panatag Shoal in 2012 following a standoff with the Philippine Navy. The area is a traditional Philippine fishing ground.

The July 2016 arbitral award invalidated China’s sweeping claims to the South China Sea and affirmed the traditional and legitimate fishing rights of Filipino fishermen within the country’s EEZ.

The DFA said in a statement that China’s imposition of the fishing moratorium “has no basis and undermines the mutual trust, confidence and respect that should underpin bilateral relations,” stressing that this was affirmed most recently by President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping.