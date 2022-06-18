Plenty of road left to run for EVs in Vietnam

Such moves represent a significant step into the international market for Vietnamese EV technology. However, questions remain over how to conquer the domestic market of roughly 50 million motorbikes, among which petrol still reigns supreme.

A transition to electric for the country’s predominant mode of transport would be a major victory in meeting Việt Nam’s bold commitments at COP26, centering on a pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Despite VinFast’s efforts in producing electric bikes for the domestic market, EVs have not yet seen the widespread adoption expected, with challenges ranging from high costs to sparse charging facilities.

A lesser-known name in the EV arena, Đạt Bike, is forging ahead with its own ambitions to encourage the transition, mainly by offering equivalent performance to a petrol-powered bike in an attractive two-wheeler.

“We have seen that consumers are becoming more interested in electric bikes, with big companies also gradually researching to switch partially or completely to producing electric bikes,” said Đạt Bike CEO Nguyễn Sơn.

“Therefore, the Vietnamese electric bike market is now more active. However, it will take more time for Vietnamese consumers to choose electric bikes over petrol-powered vehicles, from educating customers to researching and producing electric bike models to meet customer demand.”