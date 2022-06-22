Elvis impersonators celebrate deal which will see Vegas weddings continue

“We got a phone call. We thought it was a practical joke... It's Vegas... Happens all the time. A week later, we got an email. Thought it was a joke. Didn't think anything of it. And then two days later, we get the certified mail. And that's when we were like, "Oh, boy, this is serious.", explains Kayla Collins who owns popular Elvis wedding spot, Little Chapel of Hearts, with her Elvis-impersonator and wedding officiant husband, Chad.

“I was unable to sleep. This is everything. This is my job. This is our family business, our livelihood. So without Elvis, we don't have a business” he adds.

The chapel took legal advice and showed the letter it received to the County Clerk before embarking on a publicity blitz with local media. It says ABG then reached out to apologize for causing alarm. Collins has since entered into a contractual agreement, which involves paying an annual “affordable” fee to be able to continue.

Authentic Brands Group tells Reuters in a statement:

“ABG is proud to be the guardian of the Elvis Presley legacy and is committed to protecting it for generations to come. We are sorry that recent communication with a small number of Las Vegas-based chapels caused confusion and concern. That was never our intention. We are working with the chapels to ensure that the usage of Elvis’ name, image and likeness are in keeping with his legacy.

Elvis is embedded into the fabric of Las Vegas, and we embrace and celebrate Elvis fandom. From tribute artists and impersonators to chapels and fan clubs, each and every one of these groups help to keep Elvis relevant for new generations of fans.”

“It's a love-hate kind of thing with it because I'm grateful that we're still able to. But at the same time, it's like, why do I have to pay to do what I do? Like, it's dumb”, Collins tells Reuters.