EU grants Ukraine candidate status in 'historic' moment

Although it could take Ukraine more than a decade to eventually join the European Union, the decision to officially accept it as a candidate is a symbolic step that signals the bloc's intention to reach deep into the former Soviet Union.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Kyiv to formally apply for candidate status, and the EU to approve it unusually quickly.

Neighbouring Moldova was also granted candidate status while Georgia was told it would get the same once it has fulfilled more conditions.

The bloc's leaders stressed these countries will have much "homework" to do, and the EU itself will need to change how it works to be able to cope with yet another extension of the club.

"I am convinced that they (Ukraine and Moldova) will move as swiftly as possible and work as hard as possible to implement the necessary reforms," EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference.

The move, which also sees Moldova being granted candidate status, kick-starts the EU's most ambitious expansion since it welcomed Eastern European states after the Cold War.

Behind the triumphant rhetoric on granting Ukraine and Moldova candidate status, there is concern within the EU about how the bloc can remain coherent as it continues to enlarge.

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted to the Commission's decision not to recommend giving the candidate status to Georgia, saying he remained hopeful Tbilisi could conduct the reforms requested by the EU executive.

"I think that political unity must be built around this will and that reforms should be conducted. It is within reach," he said.

The Commission said on June 17 the Caucasian country needed to meet certain conditions before it can be granted the status of European Union membership candidate.