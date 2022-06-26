Wed, June 29, 2022

international

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak switches roles to become an actor

Najib Razak has had many roles over the years, including nine years as prime minister of Malaysia, but recently he tried his hand at something completely different.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Najib said he had decided to venture into a new role – that of an actor.

“I... switched to a different field. The director said no need to audition and the filming seemed nice.

“I was in character to film for the drama ‘Tunjang’ today,” he said in his Facebook post, along with several pictures of him in costume.

Najib, who has a cameo role in the drama, seemed to be enjoying his new role as seen through the various pictures and status updates he posted on Facebook.

“Hmm.. not bad my OOTD [outfit for the day] wearing this hat. I look like the old James Bond,” he said in a follow-up post.

Meanwhile, former Umno supreme council member Sohaimi Shahadan shared a short video of him interviewing Najib who was getting his wig styled.

Asked by Sohaimi about his experience, Najib said it was a pretty sweet first experience for him especially given that the message this drama seeks to convey is closely related to his father Tun Abdul Razak’s fight for the people.

“This is a new experience and for me, a sweet one, because this is my first time and not only because I am bringing to life a character that is far different from who I am, but because of the message that I get to convey.

“Tunjang tells about Tun Razak’s fight, the establishment of Felda, that is one of Tun Razak’s legacies that we all are proud of,” he said.

The Star

Asia News Network

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak switches roles to become an actor Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak switches roles to become an actor

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak switches roles to become an actor

No end in sight to Japan’s electricity supply problem

Published : Jun 29, 2022

South Korea approves first homegrown Covid-19 vaccine

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Sri Lanka opens retail fuel market to foreign firms as oil crisis bites

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Scientific expeditions in Cambodia could boost ailing tourist industry

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Higher confidence in Biden than Xi, global survey shows; lowest trust in Putin

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Published : June 26, 2022

By : The Star

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Famous voice actor Kaiwan succumbs to liver failure at 71

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Thailand a car carrying 70 million people: PM

Published : Jun 29, 2022

First and only international hemp-cannabis expo to be held in Thailand 

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Chadchart to hold talks with BTSC on reviving monthly discounted tickets

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.