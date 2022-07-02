Fri, July 15, 2022

SAC Chairman meets with Thai military delegation in NPT to make discussions on cooperation between the two armies, including border stability, development and counter-terrorism

Chairman of the State Administration Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, met with Thai military delegation led by Lt. Gen. Apichet Suesat, who attended the 34th Myanmar-Thailand Regional Boundary Committee Meeting hosted by Myanmar, at the Zeyar Thiri Beikman in Nay Pyi Taw on the afternoon of June 29.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on ways to further strengthen the existing friendship and cooperation between the two armies, border stability, conditions for enhancing cooperation in law enforcement and drug control and other areas, political situation in Myanmar and the security forces' efforts to end the violence, cooperation between the two armies to bring stability, peace and development to the border area and to successfully carry out counter-terrorism issues.

Similarly, they also discussed on cultural exchanges between the two countries and the two armies, holding friendly sports competitions, friendship visits for the exchange of agricultural knowledge, the conditions in which Tatmadaw has invited peace talks with ethnic armed groups to bring peace to the whole country and the help of Thai military for some students, youths and CDM staff in overseas to re-enter Myanmar from the border areas in line with the invitation issued by the State Administration Council.

Chairman of the State Administration Council, the Vice-Chairman of the State Administration Council, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Vice-Senior General Soe Win and senior army officers, Myanmar Ambassador to Thailand U Chit Swe, Lt. Gen. Apichet Suesat, Col. Sarany-anis Sutthiwajachinadej and senior officials from the Royal Thai Army attended the meeting.

