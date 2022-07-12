Japan PM determined to ‘drastically strengthen’ defence capabilities

Resolving crises in emergencies requires the politics of “decisions and execution” – which Kishida himself promised as a Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) election pledge – rather than the “careful driving” approach he has taken so far.

High-stakes effort

“We have a mountain of really big issues. Each of them is quite important and I will stake my political life on efforts to tackle them,” Kishida told a press conference on Monday, in a show of strong determination.

Kishida’s leadership will be tested on the issue of reinforcing defence capabilities, discussion of which had been led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before his assassination. In the election campaign, the LDP promised to increase Japan’s defence budget to the necessary level within the next five years, taking the example of Nato, whose member states must spend at least 2 per cent of their GDP on defence each year.

Before the election, Kishida was cautious on the issue, saying, “I don’t think we should start with numbers.” However, he emphasised on Sunday that he would enhance Japan’s defence capabilities with the 2 per cent figure in mind. “As for what numerical goals we will set this year, we have to make efforts to unveil them as quickly as possible,” Kishida added.

By the end of this year, the government will revise three key documents: the National Security Strategy, the National Defence Programme Guidelines and the Mid-term Defence Programme. Along with those revisions, the government is expected to decide on a broad framework of budget increases and defence equipment outlays for the next five years, even though it will be difficult to make arrangements on specific issues.