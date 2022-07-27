‘Musang King’ durian species not suited for M’sia forest farms: minister

He said Musang King was not among the 11 species approved for the Kedah project, which had violated the terms on forest farms.
Takiyuddin said the state government had approved the cultivation of Musang King durian on more than 20 per cent of the allowed area in 2019.
“The Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department [JPSM] sees this as a violation of terms because Musang King is not a forest plantation species and, despite that, 5,000 trees were planted in an area of 52ha [324 rai] on Gunung Inas,” said Takiyuddin during question time in Parliament on Tuesday.
Some villagers claimed the mammoth durian plantation was behind the floods that destroyed their properties on July 4 when the Sungai Kupang stream overflowed after a three-hour downpour.
More than 800 houses in 12 villages were flooded and strong currents swept away 16 houses.
MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim asked whether the three water ponds near the durian plantation had caused the tragedy.
“Can we remove these three ponds? It’s like a ticking time bomb and the ponds are only covered with a canvas,” he pointed out.
Takiyuddin, in response, said a joint study by the ministry found those ponds intact and had not ascertained the cause of the floods.
“However, the ministry guarantees if there are proposals to close the ponds, immediate action will be taken. This will also depend on the cooperation of the Kedah government,” he added.
Saifuddin Nasution Ismail asked the ministry to come up with tougher action against the durian plantation.
“Can we do the right thing, with the ministry issuing a clear statement on the matter? I request a stern order so this episode won’t repeat itself,” he said.
Takiyuddin pointed out that under the Constitution, forestry administrative matters fall under the purview of state governments.
Takiyuddin also said that the JPSM had told the Kedah government to gazette Gunung Inas as a forest reserve so that it could act as a water catchment area.
“Whether or not the 5,000 trees planted on the 52ha will be removed will depend on them [the state government].
“The federal government can only advise, give their views but not enforce rules,” added Takiyuddin.
Published : July 27, 2022
