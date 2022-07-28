Cannabis extract products can register with Malaysian authority

He said if there were any groups with enough scientific proof on the use of medicine containing cannabis extract, they were welcome to register their products with the DCA.

"The Health Ministry does not reject any studies on the efficacy of medicinal cannabis. If there are products concerning medical cannabis that were approved overseas, the said company can register their products in Malaysia," he said.

Dr Noor Azmi added that medical cannabis falls under the purview of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952, the Poisons Act 1952 and the Sale of Drugs Act 1952.

"It does not stop the import, sale, supply, and mass production of cannabis extract for medical purposes, as long as the activity is in accordance with the law," he said during the oral question and answer session in the lower house on Thursday.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muda-Muar) then asked what would happen to people using medicinal cannabis and ketum for treatment saying that in Thailand and Indonesia, the process to approve medicinal cannabis had started.

"Doctors here are ready to prescribe, but according to the law, criminal charges can be made against the doctor and even patients, as well as their guardians," he said.

Dr Noor Azmi said there were benefits of using medical cannabis to treat depression, cancer, epilepsy and other diseases, but stressed that until the present laws are amended, those using the drug will be charged.