Seoul tackles housing crisis with stylish low-rent homes for youth

An ideal home like this would typically come with a high price tag, but the Seoul city government is providing huge subsidies to help low-income youth rent such units at a fraction of the market price, as part of its public housing policy.

Soaring property prices have been a huge issue in recent elections, driving voters to vote against ineffective housing policies of the past.

Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon, who won a by-election last year as an opposition candidate, acknowledged that many young people are unable to buy a home due to high property prices and unaffordable bank loans.

“This is perhaps the biggest grievance of young people in Korea,” he told the Straits Times in Seoul before leaving for Singapore to attend the World Cities Summit. His five-day visit ends on Tuesday.

“So many people in their 20s and 30s are complaining that the system is not fair. They have become discouraged because their hard work is not being rewarded… That’s why we are developing and implementing policies that support young people.”

The top priority, he said, is to increase the supply of low-cost public rental housing for this group.

Oh, who has pledged to make Seoul a “city of hope” for young people, announced in March a five-year plan to invest 6.3 trillion won (175 billion baht/US$4.86 billion) in 50 youth support projects, in areas such as employment and housing.