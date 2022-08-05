Poipet town warned of floods from Thailand

Hol told The Post on August 3 that after receiving information from Thai authorities about the flooding in Sa Kaeo province, Poipet authorities immediately issued a flood warning to alert everyone living along waterways to maintain vigilance.

He added that authorities were ready to deal with any problems that could occur if the floods reach the province.

"We have gotten information from the Sa Kaeo provincial governor that floodwaters would be flowing over from Thailand. Poipet town is on the border with Sa Kaeo province, so he asked us to inform our people to be ready. We have already alerted the people living along the stream in Poipet. Our authorities have already prepared in case of anything happening and we can evacuate everyone quickly," he said.

Hol said that as in the past, when some provinces or districts in Thailand flooded, it was almost certain that Poipet would bear the brunt.

He said these floods often occurred in Malai, O’Chrou, Svay Chek and Thma Puok districts and the waters inundated people's houses and damaged their property and crops while forcing some residents to evacuate to higher ground.

O'Chrou district governor Yim Samnang said on August 3 that authorities were also ready to evacuate people to safety in the event of flooding.

Samnang said the floodwaters from Thailand mostly caused flooding in border villages because people live near streams in that area.

However, he said the commune now has less drainage than it did in the past due to various factors, so if there was a flood the water would probably stick around for a long time.