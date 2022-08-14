South Korea’s webtoons become first movers 20 years on

Twenty years after its conception, South Korean webtoons have emerged as a strong multiuse source that creates enormous economic value not only in the country but also globally. Domestically, it has become an industry worth 1.053 trillion won ($810 million) in 2020 in terms of sales, up 64.6 per cent from 2019 and exceeding the 1 trillion won mark for the first time.

Globally, the webtoon market size is projected to reach $26.2 billion by 2028, up from $3.6 billion in 2021, according to market research firm Proficient Market Insights in May.

“Webtoons have become a very important source that can create many other content products in line with ‘one-source, multi-use content consumption methods,” Sung Dong-Kyoo, a media communications professor at Chung-Ang University, told The Korea Herald on Thursday.

A trend of webtoons being adapted into globally popular TV dramas is palpable, with a long list of Korean dramas that gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. They include “Itaewon Class” (2020), “Sweet Home” (2020), “D.P.” (2020), “Hellbound” (2021), “Yumi‘s Cells” (2021) and “Work Later, Drink Now” (2021).

“Webtoon IPs [intellectual properties] are the easiest source for creating other content because they are just like a storyboard. It’s easy to turn them into video content,” Han Chang-wan, a professor at Sejong University, said on Wednesday. “Now the way we consume content has changed entirely.”