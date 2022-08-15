Thai-listed firm to set up high-tech training centre in Cambodia

The plan was made known during a visit by the Cambodian Ambassador to Thailand Ouk Sorphorn, who led a group of delegates to 23 of SNC’s factories in Rayong on Saturday.

Original equipment manufacturer SNC, which was established in 1994, makes parts for branded air conditioners, home appliances and cars in Thailand and other Asian countries.

“We welcome the project to establish a high-tech training institute which would play an important role in the Cambodian economy as it’s in line with our Industrial Development Plan 2015-2025.

“The plan has the potential to help us achieve our vision to become an upper middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income country by 2050,” said Sorphorn.

SNC founder and CEO Somchai Thaisa-nguanvorakul said his company has studied many areas from waste management to renewable energy in Cambodia.

“Now, [we] aim to establish a state-of-the-art standard technology institute to train Cambodian youth in the field of equipment and electronics manufacturing to support future investments in our company’s market expansion,” he said.

Speaking to the press last week, the Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry’s secretary of state Heng Sokkung said Cambodia was looking to establish three science, technology and innovation parks by 2025.