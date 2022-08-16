Pandemic pushes 2.3 million Filipinos into poverty

Rosalyn (not her real name) is a 34-year-old mother of three who works as a domestic helper in Parañaque City. She has been with her current employer since 2005 and has seen her monthly wage increase from P3,500 to P12,000 a month. Still, Rosalyn complains that her earnings are never enough.

Her common-law husband Jerry (not his real name) works as a night watchman in a public school in Pangasinan, but is paid by the local government “only when there are surplus funds from the municipal budget.”

For months when most of Luzon was on lockdown, Jerry did not get paid as the school he worked in was closed, forcing Rosalyn to advance portions of her future wages to send to her partner who is caring for their three children—now age 10 to 14.

Rosalyn said that a few days ago, Jerry called to tell her to borrow P12,000 from her employer as their kids still did not have school uniforms, books and other supplies.

An argument ensued, Rosalyn recalled, saying she was already tired of borrowing money and blamed Jerry for being unable to make ends meet with the cash she sends every month.

“But deep inside, I know he tells the truth. The price of everything has gone up. And because he lost his job during the pandemic, Jerry stays at home to take care of the children. I know he feels ashamed. But my borrowings are now at P40,000. And I can never send enough back home,” Rosalyn said, her voice breaking.

Rosalyn and her family are among the 2.3 million Filipinos who joined the ranks of the poor because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.