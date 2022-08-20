China vows to strengthen cybersecurity

China will continue strengthening the capacity building of its cybersecurity system, with a focus on the stronger protection of internet enterprises and more efforts to promote the sector's development, a senior official said on Friday.

"While ensuring the growth of the internet industry, we'll also focus more on supervision and regulation to guarantee economic and social interests at the same time,"Niu Yibing, spokesman of the Cyberspace Administration of China, said at a news conference.

He said that authorities will intensify the cybersecurity of internet enterprises, protecting the legitimate rights of those companies and entrepreneurs, and added that "our aim is to create a healthy, 'get-to-the-top', 'can-do' entrepreneurial atmosphere".

Recalling the optimized supervisory means and a series of rules made by the administration and related government agencies in recent years, Niu underlined that the measures not only draw a clear bottom line for internet enterprises to operate within the regulations, but also helped them eliminate lurking risks.

Over the past decade, the country has stepped up efforts and taken various measures to guarantee cybersecurity, "as there is no national security without online security, let alone stable socioeconomic growth and benefit to the people", he said.