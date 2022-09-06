Asean pushes to end illicit trade in cultural artefacts

“I hope that Asean ministers of culture will create an orientation programme for the region with the participation of cultural heritage working groups and each country’s culture ministry and cooperation at all levels such as commerce and law enforcement,” he said.

Separately, a Buddha statue estimated at 125-300 years old has been returned to Cambodia after being illegally traded to and stored in Thailand by unethical antique traders more than 30 years ago, according to the chief monk of Chanppak Chotanaram Pagoda.

On the morning of September 5, venerable Son Chan Chivak Chanmony, chief monk at Chanppak Chotanaram Pagoda, also known as Ta Sot Pagoda, told The Post that the expert officials of the General Department of Heritage of the culture ministry told him the Buddha statue is made of bronze and is 65cm height, 46cm wide and has no throne for a total of 28.7kg weight.

The eyes of the statue are now missing but were likely precious diamonds, though they have long since disappeared.

“According to experts, this Buddha statue was cast between the 18th and 19th centuries during the reign of King Norodom,” the monk said.

Venerable Son Chan Chivak Chanmony said that on July 29 of this year he visited the home of some Thai Buddhists in Bangkok and saw the Buddha statue. Because of the style of it, he was suspicious that it could be a Khmer Buddha statue and he asked about the history of the object.

“The Thai Buddhist right away told me that his father bought the Buddha statue from an antique dealer in Cambodia around 1988 or 1989. He said that the eyes of the statue were removed by the Cambodian antique traders and sold separately, while the statue was sold to his father for 550,000 baht,” he recounted.

Venerable Chanmony added that after hearing the history of the statue he requested intervention by expert officials from the Department of Cults and Religions and the Department of Culture and Fine Arts in Kampong Chhnang province and on August 3 the relevant authorities requested the return of the Buddha statue to Cambodia.

After learning how much it meant to the chief monk and considering the tragic history of Cambodia and how the loss of such objects is tied into it, the Thai owner – a devout Buddhist – agreed to return the statue to Cambodia and did so on September 4. It is presently being kept at Chanppak Chotanaram Pagoda.

Ouk Sokha, director-general of the General Department of Heritage at the culture ministry told The Post that his team of experts is going to go inspect the statue because they haven’t gotten any official reports or documents from the pagoda sent to them yet.

“At present, our team is inspecting the style of the Buddha statue to try and date it and determine its origins,” he said.

Lay Samean and Khouth Sophak Chakrya

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network

