China renews top-level alert for high temperatures

During the daytime on Sunday, parts of Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Guangxi, and Guangdong are expected to experience high temperatures of 35 to 39 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Temperatures in parts of Shaanxi, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Zhejiang, Sichuan, Chongqing, and Xinjiang may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, the center said.

It advised local authorities to take emergency measures against the heatwave, suspend outdoor work exposed to high temperatures, pay close attention to fire prevention measures, and take particular care of vulnerable groups.