background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SAT, September 10, 2022
nationthailand
China renews top-level alert for high temperatures

China renews top-level alert for high temperatures

BY LINE : Reuters
SUN, August 14, 2022
40

China's national observatory on Saturday continued to issue a red alert for high temperatures, the most severe warning in its four-tier weather warning system, as a scorching heatwave hits more regions of the country.

During the daytime on Sunday, parts of Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Guangxi, and Guangdong are expected to experience high temperatures of 35 to 39 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Temperatures in parts of Shaanxi, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Zhejiang, Sichuan, Chongqing, and Xinjiang may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, the center said.

It advised local authorities to take emergency measures against the heatwave, suspend outdoor work exposed to high temperatures, pay close attention to fire prevention measures, and take particular care of vulnerable groups.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

BY LINE : Reuters
TAGS
ChinatemperaturesAlertred alertWeather warningsscorchingHeatwave
RELATED