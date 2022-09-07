Warnings power blackouts as sweltering Californians head to the coast to stay cool

Millions have been sweltering in triple-digit temperatures for around a week during what’s been called a “dangerous” heatwave.

“Oh, it's hot out here. Yeah, it's definitely unusually hot”, Matt Hill, 52, from Los Angeles said as he threw himself into the waves in Santa Monica, trying to cool down on his bodyboard.

His view was shared by 17-year-old Antonio Moore, visiting from Boston, who told Reuters: “I hate it. I'm used to snow. So. I hate it. It's really hot... It's too hot” as he came out of the water under the famous pier.

Some parts of California have seen record temperatures set recently.

In Death Valley, the thermometer hit 127F (53C) on Thursday - the hottest September day ever thought to have been recorded on earth. Monday saw parts of the Sacramento Valley hit new highs too.

But some in Santa Monica were happy to just make the most of the heat:

“I’m from Mojave... Well, actually, Lancaster, Palmdale. And the weather here is amazing compared to the one up there or up north... 123 degrees (50C) about three days ago or so. So here it's like perfect... It's perfect weather” Luz Quiros, 54 told Reuters as she took in the ocean breeze.

Her feelings were echoed by entertainer ‘D-Rock’, 54, who was drawing a crowd on the pier, generating huge bubbles for a hot audience: