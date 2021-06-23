England through to Euro 2020 last 16 as group winners to finish the group on top

Both teams have qualified for the knock-out stage ahead of Tuesday's clash, but England need a victory over the Czech Republic to go through as group D winners.

Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish and Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka started for England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was back to the starting line-up after recovering from injury.

The Three Lions dominated the pitch since the start with Raheem Sterling hit the woodwork after two minutes.

Ten minutes later, Grealish shot a fine cross into the box with Sterling jumping behind Saka to head home from close range.



