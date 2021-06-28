Saturday, July 17, 2021

life

Serena Williams confirms she will not play at Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams confirms to skip the Tokyo Olympic Games without giving a reason. 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams confirmed on Sunday that she will skip the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Serena Williams has confirmed she will not play in this summer's delayed Tokyo Games.

Speaking to reporters a day before the start of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, Williams said: "I'm actually not on the Olympic list. Not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it."

Williams did not reveal why she had decided to forgo the delayed Games.

"There's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision," the 39-year-old American said. "I don't feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry."

She continued: "In the past it's been a wonderful place for me, but I really haven't thought about it, so I'm going to keep not thinking about it."

The Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23.

Williams has won four Olympic gold medals over the course of her prestigious career, making her Games debut at Sydney in 2000.

Published : June 28, 2021

By : Xinhua

