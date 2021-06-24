Sunday, July 18, 2021

Guidelines for Olympic spectators released

The Tokyo Games organizing committee on Wednesday released its spectator-based COVID-19 control guidelines, which include a ban on consuming, selling or bringing alcohol into Olympic venues.

In consideration of one of the Games’ sponsors, Asahi Breweries Ltd., the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games studied an option to allow alcohol consumption under certain conditions. However, committee chief Seiko Hashimoto told reporters that such a ban “was a decision, based on expert advice, made to prevent infections.”

Hashimoto said the committee held talks with Asahi, which was planning to sell alcoholic beverages at the venues, and got its consent.

Alcohol will not be served even to those who purchased tickets for stadium suites or have meals included with admission.

The guidelines stipulate that spectators cannot enter stadiums with a temperature of 37.5 C or higher in two checks. The rules also ask spectators not eat or drink in groups at venues and that they return home directly after events. Fans should also keep their ticket stubs or admission data for at least 14 days.

Those who refuse to comply with those rules will be refused entry or removed from venues.

When the organizing committee held a liaison conference with local governments prior to the press conference, leaders brought up the issue of virus control among spectators during night events, and the committee pledged to determine its policy by July 11, when emergency-level priority measures are scheduled to end.

Following the meeting, Chiba Gov. Toshihito Kumagai and Saitama Gov. Motohiro Ono announced separately at their government buildings that they urged the committee not to have spectators at events that start after 9 p.m.

“As long as there is no dramatic improvement in the situation as far as infections, we are more than likely going to have no choice but to restrict spectators for events after 9 p.m.,” Kumagai said.

Published : June 24, 2021

By : The Japan News/ANN

